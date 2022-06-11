The kidnapped Professor, Jachimike Adiele, has regained his freedom.

Adiele, the former Chairman of Owerri Municipal council was freed by his abductors shortly after his abduction.

Armed men had stormed a radio station Boss Radio 98.9fm Owerri this morning and abducted him.

He was the host of a Radio political programme titled “the forum” where he was abducted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Kidnapped Professor, Adiele, regains freedom