Democracy Day: Buhari to address Nigerians Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 7 am as part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), on Saturday, enjoined television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.





