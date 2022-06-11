Democracy Day: Buhari to address Nigerians Sunday

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 7 am as part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), on Saturday, enjoined television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

