Support Tinubu in 2023, Yahaya Bello tells women

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has asked his supporters, especially women to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to win the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Bello said a vote for Tinubu will ensure that women are carried along in governance at the national level as he has always planned.

The Kogi State Governor said this during a Kudirat Abiola Initiative program to commemorate this year’s June 12 Democracy Day.

Governor Bello said the only way to keep the hope Chief MKO Abiola had for Nigeria is to support the APC to form the government at the National level.

He, however, assured his supporters that he would not give up on his ambition to become the President of Nigeria, as he would continue trying in order to achieve their dreams.

“In every contest, there is always a winner, and when you make provisions for that, whatever comes, you step aside, the struggle is like a fight and he who fights and steps aside will bounce back and fight another day.





“I thank God almighty and I thank all of you for all your support, the encouragement, the prayers and the sacrifices that you all put into this struggle to ensure that our hope is alive.

“I am comforted in another form because thank God that the winner of that special presidential national convention, Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the election, and he is one of the pillars of the struggle for democracy.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I may not be the touch bearer today, but by the special grace of God, I will be tomorrow, so I urge each and every one of us here to please put in the effort and whatever it will take for our leader Tinubu to win the general election because that is the only way our hope can be alive.

“I’m urging each and every one of us to come together and give him (Tinubu) all the necessary support so that the APC government will win so that people like us will continue to be relevant and continue to champion your course.

“I have met with him (Tinubu), we have discussed, and I can say it with any fear of contradiction that Bola Tinubu has promised that all of our vision, our blueprint for women, he is going to ensure that every inch of it is achieved, and I believe him.

“Since yesterday, we have collapsed our structure into his own, therefore, he is going to carry our dreams until we realise them.

In her address, the Director-General of Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said June 12 marked the beginning of Nigeria’s journey to democracy.

She said: “June 12th was such a day of hope for, for my father and my family and for many in Nigeria, at a time we didn’t know it was going to be a beginning of a struggle that will take 6 years and at the end of that struggle my father Chief MKO Abiola, my mum, Hajiya Kudirat Abiola were dead.

“But the good news was that Nigeria was able to begin its journey with democracy that has been uninterrupted since 1999. My message today is that hope is reborn.”

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman

Support Tinubu in 2023, Yahaya Bello tells women