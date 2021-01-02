Kidnapped Owerri Catholic bishop, driver released

The kidnapped Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Moses Chikwe and his driver Robert Ndubuisi, have been released.

According to a statement of the Archdiocese of Owerri, made available to Vatican News, Bishop Chikwe and his driver were released on the evening of the New Year, 1 January.

“With gratitude to God, I hereby inform all Christ’s Faithful and People of Goodwill everywhere that at about 10:00 pm on 1 January 2021, His Lordship, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe and Mr Ndubuisi Robert, his driver, who were abducted in the evening of Sunday the 27 December 2020 were finally released.

“I personally visited and saw Bishop Chikwe in his residence at about 10:45 pm, looking very weak from the traumatic experience. Nevertheless, we continue to thank Almighty God for His goodness to us. At the time of my visit, Mr Ndubuisi Robert, the driver, was unavailable because he had been speedily taken to the hospital for the treatment of a deep cut he received on his hand from the kidnappers,” said the Archbishop of Owerri, Anthony Obinna.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

Ikeokwu disclosed that some of the suspects involved in the abduction have been arrested by the command during the raid on the kidnappers’ hideout at Awara, Ohaji/Egbema LGA and Omuku creeks.

