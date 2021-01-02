One killed as two cult rival groups clash in Osun

A middle-aged man believed to be a cult member, Azeez Tajudeen, was on Saturday killed in Osogbo, the Osun State capital when two rival cult groups clashed in the afternoon of the day.

The deceased who said to have been dragged out of a carnival ground around Laaro Primary School area of Isale-Osun where he was with his friends enjoying himself, was reportedly shot three times by his assailants but the bullets had no effect on him.

He was, however, axed to death by the infuriated gunmen who shot sporadically into the air to scare the residents and passersby in the area before they left.

Trouble reportedly started few months ago when the deceased who is said to belong a cult group had an altercation with members of another cult group.

During the altercation, it was learnt that the deceased threatened to deal with his opponents.

While confirming the incident, the NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Daniel Adigun said that, “One man named, Azeez Tajudeen was the one killed. It was perceived that they had an altercation before today.”

According to him, “Report says that the assailants dragged him out from the carnival before carrying out their nefarious act.

“The carnival was staged in front of Laro school area in Osogbo. The corpse has been moved to Lautech hospital and the area is now calm and peaceful.”

