Yekini Jimoh

Kogi Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), is set to flush out illegal and fake revenue collectors as part of the measures to prevent double taxation on businesses and taxpayers across the state.

The substantive Chairman of the state Internal Revenue Service, Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe, disclosed to journalists during an interactive session in Lokoja, that revenue and taxes will be paid and collected through cashless monetary transactions.

The Chairman, who lamented that thugs have taken over the collection of revenue in the eastern part of the state, expressed optimism of the agency in flushing out all those that have no business with revenue and tax collection.

He also disclosed that Illegal miners of solid minerals and persons in cashew farming and related businesses, who have not been paying revenue in the past, will henceforth be taxed as a state have to collect its dues from businesses.

Enehe promises to aggressively collect revenue in the state to meet up the target or beyond to achieve a 100 per cent budget target for the 2023 fiscal year.

He revealed that with the innovation, he introduced during his probation in office as acting Chairman, more persons were recruited which led to accelerated revenue collection and increment to the government purse.

According to the revenue Boss, the processes for staff promotion and salary increments increment have commenced, as examinations and interviews were conducted.

He said that by April this year, promotion and increment letters will be released to enhance their performances.

The Chairman appealed to the general public to always pay up their taxes and revenue to enhance government provision of dividends of democracy.

