Leon Usigbe

The federal government on Monday said that it has successfully disproved the opposition’s claim that President Muhammadu has no achievements and, therefore, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nothing to campaign within the present elections.

Ministry of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, asserted the 26th edition of the scorecard media series showcasing the administration’s achievements from 2015 to 2023.

Tuesday’s edition, which featured the Ministry of Information and Culture, was the last in the series before the general elections.

Recall that the series was launched on Oct. 18th 2022 “to massively showcase the numerous achievements of the Buhari administration.”

The Minister said: “I am delighted to say that we have achieved our objective of launching the scorecard series, which is to massively showcase the achievements of the Buhari administration.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the refrain from the opposition, before the launch of this Scorecard Series, was that the APC and the Buhari Administration have nothing to campaign within the run-up to the 2023 general elections. But we have proven them wrong. Not only do we have achievements to campaign with, but we are also spoilt for choice.

“In the words of President Muhammadu Buhari, this administration has implemented high-impact projects across the length and breadth of the country that meets the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians. And

this is in recognition of the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and the quest of this Administration to leave a lasting legacy.”

The government’s spokesman recalled in his opening remarks that in a little over three months, 25 out of 28 Ministers have used this platform to present their scorecards to Nigerians.

According to him, because of scheduling problems, the remaining Ministers will appear after the elections.

While appreciating the support of all those who have contributed to the success of the series, he added: “Our multilayer coverage of the Scorecard Series ensured wide dissemination of the information arising therefrom.





“Apart from live coverage, live streaming and the routine reportage of the presentations, we designed the byte-size e-flyers for social media as well as the video clips that are playing on television stations across the country.”

The Minister also recalled his pledge to ensure that all ministries showcase the administration’s achievements as they relate to their sectors, saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, you have heard from these ministries and about these issues and more. For us, we can now proudly say: mission accomplished!

“In the days ahead, and before the elections, you will see more of our multi-dimensional efforts to showcase the administration’s achievements.”

Mohammed announced that government will in due course launch a documentary showcasing in vivid terms the giant strides of the administration in all spheres of life: testimony Series that provides the platform for ordinary Nigerians to say how they have benefitted from the Administration’s policies and programmes; a compendium of the Administration’s achievements; and a legacy portal that will preserve for posterity all that I have listed above.

