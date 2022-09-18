Kemi Ariyo hits YouTube with ‘Aunty Sidi’ series

YOUTUBE is one of the most used platforms for contents creations and creative developments. No wonder existing and emerging actors are making purposeful use of the platform to share their contents with the larger world, beyond their respective immediate environments.

In the past few months, Sensational actress Ariyo Oluwakemi Apesin has become the attraction of movie lovers with her indelible character build up of Aunty Sidi in movies such as Romeo, Elere Omo and Baba Ibadan. This has resulted into her developing more contents around the comic character.

As it is, fans and friends have been anticipating the release of her latest work of art, ‘Aunty Sidi’ the series.

Slated to premiere on the actress’ Youtube channel via Kemity TV from September 29, the series has a central thematic preoccupation of giving importance to every human and it further establishes that we shouldn’t look down on anybody striving to be better.

Speaking on this body of work, Idris Bello of Emiralty Africa, the project’s media consultant said, “Kemi Ariyo continues to give an enchanting account of her creative prowess through dexterous roles interpretations. She has indeed paid her dues and learnt from the best hands in the industry. Aunty Sidi series has strong sociological potentials to keep audience glued to their screens.

Directed by Sanusi Is’haq, the series stars Iya Gbonkan, Tamotiye, Peju Johnson, Victoria Adeboye and Ayoka Ologede among others.

