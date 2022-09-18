Ice Prince regains freedom, says ‘freedom is priceless’

Nigerian music rapper, Panshak Zamani, also known as Ice Prince is currently savouring his freedom once again. The last few days have been a difficult one for the Oleku singer who was arrested and arraigned in court for allegedly assaulting a police officer while driving in Lagos.

R had reported that earlier this month the artiste was detained on suspicion of kidnapping and assaulting a police officer.

While friends and colleagues made spirited efforts to get Ice Prince off the hook, the police in Lagos insisted that he must face the music to serve as deterrent to other celebrities like him who feel they are above the law and could do anything and get away with it

The rapper was arraigned and remanded in custody for more than five days before his bail conditions were met and was released on Thursday.

Shortly after his release from custody, Ice Prince tweeted for the first time since his ordeal, “Freedom is Priceless” on his account. Apparently, after experiencing what life without one’s freedom could mean, Ice Prince shared his thoughts about freedom and how priceless it means.

According to his lawyer, Folarin Dalmeida, Ice Prince was released after fulfilling the terms of his bail.Many of his fans who reacted to his tweet said they hoped he had learnt a lesson or two about how to comport himself better in public as a popular figure. He, however, didn’t react to any of the tantrums thrown at the tweet.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE