Kebbi NGO urges Nigerians to show love, care, supports for Albinos

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) based in Kebbi State has called on Nigerians to show love, care and support for the people living with Albinism, as the world marks the 2021 Albinism Awareness day.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu while distributing relief material to people living with Albinism in the State on Sunday urged members of the society to change their discriminatory attitude towards people living with Albinism and other vulnerable groups amongst them.

Dr Bagudu charges Nigerians to note that the Albinos due to their lack of melanin, the skin pigment are vulnerable to skin cancers and eye defects and as such, they need financial supports to purchase sunscreen eyeglasses among other necessary needs.

The Medicaid Foundation Chief Executive who is also a strong advocate of social inclusion of vulnerable groups and a strong campaigner against all forms of discrimination against Albinos and other vulnerable in the society wants society to change its attitude against them.

“As the world marks the Awareness day for the people living with Albinism, I urged you to show them love, care and support to ward off skin cancer and other cancerous diseases.” She said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Kebbi NGO wants Nigerians to show love, care, supports for Albinos ; Kebbi NGO wants Nigerians to show love, care, supports for Albinos ; Kebbi NGO wants Nigerians to show love, care, supports for Albinos ; Kebbi NGO wants Nigerians to show love, care, supports for Albinos.