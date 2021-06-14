Bauchi gov appoints Aminu Gamawa as new CoS

Immediate past Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff (CoS), Government House, Bauchi.

His appointment which came to many as a surprise was approved by the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Mohammed as contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser, media and publicity to the governor of Bauchi State.

According to the statement issued in the early hours of Monday, Dr Aminu Gamawa holds a masters and doctorate degrees in law from Harvard Law School at Harvard University, USA; one of the prominent centers of learning in the world.

He hails from Gamawa in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, a legal practitioner, teacher, policy expert and public servant who has worked across a wide range of organizations, government agencies, educational institutions and non– profitable entities.

In 2019 following the emergence of Bala Mohammed as the Governor, Dr Aminu Gamawa was appointed as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Bauchi State just as he was also the state focal person for World Bank Projects, Chairman of Bauchi State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee 2020, Vice Chairman of Bauchi State World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS), Regional Representative of Technical Working Group on Subnational Ease of Doing Business, among other responsibilities.

While at Harvard he was the Coordinator of Harvard Law School Graduate Forum (2011-2014) and a teaching fellow and has presented many academic and professional papers at local and international conferences.

The new CoS, was in the year 2020 awarded with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award, the appointment takes immediate effect.

