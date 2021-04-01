Katsina commences N900m road to Maradi

Katsina State government has commenced the construction of the over N900 million Jibia-Jibiyar Maje-Tashar Aibo road which will connect the state to Maradi in the Niger Republic.

Officials of the two countries met at Jibia to signify the start of the three kilometres road project which the Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari promised to undertake.

Biyaminu Muhammad Albaba, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport, speaking shortly before handing over the site to the contracting firm, said the governor decided to embark on the road project to provide easy linkage between the communities along the borders and boost economic and social activities amongst them.

Albaba explained that the three-kilometre road would be fully asphalted and involve the construction of a three-span bridge and some hydraulic structures.

According to him, the road project is expected to be completed within six months.

Jihad Malouf, representative of the construction firm, in his address, expressed gratitude to the Katsina State government for awarding the contract to the company.

Malouf assured that the company would do its best to execute the job according to the specified standard and the required date of completion.

He, however, appealed to the people of the affected communities to give construction workers the desired support and cooperation to enable them to carry out their job with ease.

Alhaji Abdullahi Mamman, the leader of government delegation from Maradi in the Niger Republic, in his remark, commended the Katsina State governor for offering to connect the road to the surfaced dressed road already constructed by the Nigerien government.

He expressed optimism that the road will further cement the already existing cordial relationship between the government and people of the two states, and as well boost economic development.

