Kano reverses ban on tricycles on major roads

THE Kano state government has reversed its ban on the movement of tricycles popularly known as “Adaidaita Sahu” on some major roads in the state.

The reversal follows outcry and condemnation by the public.

It will be recalled that, on Tuesday, the state government through Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) announced the ban on tricycle movements on the Ahmadu Bello Way by Mundubawa road to Gezawa and Tal’udu road to Gwarzo.

The KAROTA Managing Director, Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, had earlier stated that the ban would commence on Wednesday.

The ban affected many as commuters including students and workers were forced to trek long distances to their various destinations as buses and taxis provided to ply the affected roads were reportedly not enough to cater to the needs of the passengers.

Following reports of the hardships experienced by the commuters, Dan Agundi decided to reverse the ban while addressing the press about the development.

Dan Agundi said the reversal was due to the outcry of the people and the good behaviour of the leadership of the tricycle operators’ unions.

According to him, the restriction of tricycles and the introduction of the mass transit buses commenced on Wednesday, adding that the tricycles are now allowed to operate side-by-side with the mass transit buses.

Meanwhile, it is reported that some of the buses were attacked and destroyed on Wednesday by some miscreants who threw stones and pebbles that broke the windshields of some of the buses.

