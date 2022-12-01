We’re coming for your thugs, NSA warns governors obstructing opposition campaign

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) has warned state governors using thugs to prevent the opposition from mounting campaign materials in their domains that security agencies will soon descend on them.

Appearing at the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Thursday, he said when the law enforcement agencies move, there will be no hiding place for the perpetrators.

Monguno who was reacting to reports of state governors implementing policies that prevent the presence of opposition campaign materials in their states blamed the action on what he called an inferiority complex.

He warned the governors to restrain their thugs as he said that President Muhammadu Buhari has given clear directives that the 2023 election must be free, fair and credible.

The NSA warned the governors to “call their Capo regime to order because when we move, there will be no hiding place.”

