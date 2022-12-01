Governors stealing from council allocations, Buhari alleges

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused state governors of stealing from money allocated to local government thereby limiting development at the grassroots.

He made the claim on Thursday in a digression during his speech at an event hosted for members of the Senior Executive Course 44 (2022) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President, who said he was reliving a personal experience, noted the unfair treatment by the state chief executives of the administration at the local government level.

He said the governors’ attitude portrayed the sort of corrupt practices perpetrated in dispensing resources meant for local councils’ administrations.

Buhari wondered why the states would collect money on behalf of council areas in their states only to remit just half to the council Chairman, who in turn pilfers the public resources.

He blamed the situation on a lack of integrity and character on the part of those holding such offices, which he said indicated the level of corruption in the country.

President Buhari lamented: “Speaking from personal experience, a Chief Executive of a state, a qualified lawyer, trained, the treatment of local governments, what they did, this is my personal experience, if the money from the federal government to state governments is 100 million (naira), let’s put it at 100 million. 50 million will be sent to the chairman with a letter that he will sign that he received 100 million.

“The governor will pocket the balance and share it with whoever he wanted to and then the chairman of the local government will see how much he must pay in salaries. To hell goes development. Monies for the salaries will be given and the balance will be put in his pocket. This is what is happening.

“This is Nigeria. It’s a terrible thing, You cannot say the person who was doing these was not educated. He was a qualified lawyer, and he was experienced, yet he participated in this type of corruption.

“So, it’s a matter of conscience, whichever level we find ourselves. As a leader, you sit here, with all the sacrifices the country is making by putting you through institutions and getting you ready to lead, the fundamental thing is personal integrity. May God help us.”

President Buhari assured that the recommendations in the presentation by the SEC 44 will be painstakingly studied by the government with a view to implementing its recommendations.

He noted that his administration has done well to build trust between the government and the people, stating that the report will assist in the provision of good governance to the people at the grassroots and win back their trust in the government.

‘‘It is obvious that government cannot afford to pay lip service to the recommendations contained in this report.

‘‘I assure you that the Report will be treated with the seriousness and urgency it deserves. The government will study the report with the view to implementing the carefully detailed recommendations,’’ he said.





He praised the quality of the report, and the commitment and dedication that went into it, saying that the National Institute can always be trusted to deliver on very critical and sensitive assignments of national importance.

He expressed delight that the Institute has been exceptional in handling several assignments, and the current submission is a commendable improvement on the existing standards.

He further stated: ‘‘The quality of the presentation, and the confidence with which they were made, strongly attests to the quality of training the participants received during the course. I congratulate you for justifying the confidence and trust reposed in each and every one of you by your respective nominations.

‘‘I am also happy with the level of knowledge and discipline you have all openly demonstrated. I have been briefed on the rigorous training process you all underwent at Kuru. Your graduation, therefore, is well deserved.”

He added that he is convinced that they are all now well equipped for strategic tasks, increased responsibilities, and positions of authority of trust.

‘‘I challenge you to go back to your various establishments, units, posts, beats, departments, directorates, Ministries, Parastatals, commissions, commands, and agencies to revitalize, reinvigorate, reform and rejig your various platforms and spheres of influence, responsibility and leadership,’’ he said.

Reacting to the demands by the leadership of NIPSS, President Buhari promised to look into some of the challenges facing the Institute, adding that no government establishment exists without challenges.

He assured them that his administration is poised to complete the review and passage of the NIPSS establishment act and condition of service before the handover in May 2023.

The President directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation to take all necessary steps for its actualization.

In his remarks, the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof Ayo Omotayo, said the Course participants undertook study tours of 14 States of the Federation, six African countries and six countries outside Africa.

He said: ‘‘This enabled them to have both local and international perspectives on local governance, how to overcome challenges in achieving it, identify the available opportunities to strengthen it and develop workable options to be considered by the government in strengthening local governance.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GoG Pirates Switching From Kidnapping To Oil Theft — Report

The Gulf of Guinea (GoG) is witnessing a shift in the dynamics of piracy, with criminal networks moving away from targeting commercial ships to oil bunkering, theft and illegal fishing…

‘Parental Guidance Needed For Proper Use Of Social Media’

Parental guidance has been identified as the antidote for social media abuse by the youth.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu said this during the seminar titled…

‘Many Nigerian Women Still Unable To Afford Menstrual Pads’

NATIONAL President, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Dr Kemi Otolorin says 25 per cent of Nigerian women cannot access water, enough funds to buy menstrual pads and toilet facilities…

As Wind Of Uncertainty Blows Over Take Off Of Nigeria Air

FOLLOWING the indefinite suspension of the take-off of the much publicized Nigeria Air/Ethiopian Airlines deal as a result of litigations, mixed reactions have continued to trail the controversial sabotage…

Inadequate Working Equipment Contributes To Brain Drain ― Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said that the lack of adequate working equipment in the country is a major contributor to the huge brain drain Nigeria is currently facing…

Governors stealing from council allocations, Buhari alleges