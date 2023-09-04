The Bichi Local Government Council has embarked on the treatment of over 3000 wells with chlorine to enhance hygienic drinking water in the local government area, as well as to guide the occurrence of waterborne disease.

The Chairman of the Local Government Council Dr Yusuf Mohammad Sabo made this known on Monday during the flag-off of the water wells treatment held at Sabon Garin Bichi, Bichi Local Government of the State.

According to him, in the past many residents of the area during the rainy season used to contract waterborne disease, a situation that caused untold hardship and untimely death to innocent citizens of the area.

He added that over 1,000 people every day came to fetch water from the Sabon Garin well this prompted the council to flag off the water treatment from the area.

“We have to take the bull by the horns and act fast because as of now, we are in the rainy season and to guide against occurrence of the water-borne disease that usually happens the council embarked on water treatment as a measure to ensure that the water from the well was adequately protected against any form of disease.”

He further disclosed that the essence of the program is to ensure that the people of Bichi Local Government have clean and hygienic water for their day-to-day activities.

Dr Sabo who is a medical doctor by profession said the gesture will help immensely in curtailing the spread of communicable diseases in society, especially those diseases that can be spread through drinking adulterated water.

The chairman who inspected the demonstration of adding chlorine into a public well at Sabon Gari Bichi hinted that his administration would ensure that all wells within the local government area were treated, aimed at addressing the spread of waterborne diseases.

He said that it would not be easy as at now to quantify in terms of amount, how much the council would spend, but he quickly added that no amount is too much to provide a good hygienic condition for people.

He urged the people of Bichi Local Government Area to support the initiative by ensuring that their wells were being treated with the chlorine solution.

While interviewing some beneficiaries of the programme, Alhaji Ibrahim Abba, commended

the foresight and commitment of the local government council for the initiative and promised to accord all the necessary support to ensure that the stated goals were being achieved.





Sp own, Alhaji Abubakar Bichi, disclosed that some years back, during the rainy season, many residents of the area used to contract waterborne diseases.

He therefore noted that the treatment embarked upon by the council would go a long way to reducing to nearest minimum any occurrence of waterborne disease.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE