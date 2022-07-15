Osun 2022: Soldiers arrest NURTW boss

•We haven't been briefed, say Police

Latest News
By Oluwole Ige, Bioluwatife Akinyemi
Military speak on viral, Osun 2022: Soldiers
Men of the Nigeria Army, on Friday afternoon, arrested the chairman of the National Union of Roads and Transport Workers (NURTW), in Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State, Mr Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as Asiri Eniba.
Though the reason behind his arrest is still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, Tribune Online gathered from sources that the arrest might not be unconnected to the conduct of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.
One of the sources said that Oyewale, who is also a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was apprehended by gun-wielding soldiers at the old garage unit of the NURTW in Osogbo, alongside some of his supporters.
Meanwhile, the Osun chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), some few weeks ago, accused the APC of using Oyewale and his supporters to attack its members in the state as part of the build-up to the election.
But, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Osun State Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola said the Police have not been briefed about the arrest of Oyewale.

