Kano State deputy governor and Commissioner for Local Governments, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, has read the riot act to local government staff to be on duty, warning that laxity, truancy, and other lukewarm attitudes towards duty would not be condoned.

Gwarzo gave the directive when he received the leadership of the Forum of Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs), who paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the ministry’s headquarters.

According to him, ” You need to sit up and perform your duties according to the rules of the Civil Service and as government, we will do all that it takes to create a conducive working atmosphere for our staff in the forty-four LGAs.”

He stated that the directive became necessary given the significant role of Civil servants as the machinery for implementing policies and programmes of any administration.

He added that laxity, truancy and other Luke-warm attitudes towards duty would not be condoned.

He hinted that for the first three months of the administration, many financial commitments have been made for the smooth running of local governments, and more will be done to achieve better results.

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Local Governments, Alh Yusuf Datti, appreciated the commissioner’s concern for the better performance of local governments and assured the readiness of the staff ministry to comply with the directive.

Alh Yusuf Datti also thanked the Commissioner for his efforts in settling so many financial commitments in the local government’s services that he described as timely and a positive stimulus in service discharge.

Earlier, the Chairman of the DPMs Forum and DPM of Gwale Local Government, Alh Auwalu Makama Dambatta, said they visited the Commissioner to introduce themselves, intimate him on the activities of the forum, and seek his guidance for a robust local government performance in the state.

He identified some hitches hindering the smooth operations of the local governments in the state and used the opportunity to seek the hands of the Commissioner in addressing the hitches to achieve the desired goals.





