 Kano confirms 5 new COVID-19 case

Kano State Government on Wednesday confirmed an additional five COVID-19 patient. The state ministry of health announced this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday morning.

With this, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kano is 9.

Details later…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Ogun To Be On Total Lockdown From Saturday For 14 Days, Says Governor

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, said that the state would from Saturday, April 18, be on total lockdown for the next 14 days. The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, urged the people of the state to take advantage of the current window relaxation of… Read full story

Many Rendered Homeless As Fire Razes 700 Shelters In IDPs Camp

No fewer than 700 shelters were destroyed by fire in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps at Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State. The Secretary of the Local Government Area, Mohammed Lawan-Sheriff, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Maiduguri,.. Read full story

Osun Governor Extends Lockdown Order By Another 14 Days, To Begin On Friday

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Tuesday night extended the lockdown order in the state by another 14 days. In a broadcast on the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), the governor explained that the development was aimed at checkmating the spread of coronavirus and consolidate on measures deployed to… Read full story

COVID-19: LASACO Gives N1 Billion Free Insurance Cover To Health Workers In Osun

As part of its contributions to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, LASACO Assurance Plc has provided N1 billion free insurance cover to health workers in Osun State. About 200 frontline health workers involved in the containment of the disease in the state will now enjoy insurance cover to the tune of… Read full story