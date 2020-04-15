COVID-19: Sapele women invade streets over Delta lockdown Phase 2

Angered by the newly-imposed 12-hour dusk to dawn curfew and extension of the lockdown by 14 days in Delta State, hundreds of women in Sapele, on Wednesday, took to the streets to register their displeasure at the development.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has, on Tuesday morning, extended the lockdown order by another 14 days and a 7:00 p.m to 7:00 a.m curfew with some adjustments to ward off the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor had announced that foodstuffs markets be opened on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays during the second phase of the lockdown with strict compliance to social distancing.

The state, it will be recalled, has only recorded one fatality out of three COVID-19 positive cases during the first phase of the lockdown that started April 1 and ended April 14.

But on Wednesday morning, aggrieved women in Sapele main town took to the streets against the state government over the two weeks extension amid hunger and lack electricity.

Some of the protesting women were clad in red apparels, describing the governor as insensitive and wicked for extending the lockdown order without provision of food and other palliatives.

They accused the governor and other top politicians in the state of providing enough foodstuffs for their families, while they are left to wallow in hunger for the past two weeks of hunger.

Speaking on behalf of other women, Mrs Rosslyn Akpamredo urged Governor Okowa to lift the lockdown extension and rather focus on the state borders or provide money and foodstuffs to all women in the state.

”Instead of hunger to kill me and my children, we will prefer the Chinese Coronavirus to kill us and let Okowa come and bury us if we die.

“We cannot stay at home without food and light. Let Gov. OKowa send his soldiers to kill all of us and bury us,” she warned.

Meanwhile, some angry folks were also reportedly warming up for a showdown with the lockdown order as of the time of filing the report while security operatives were reportedly being drafted to the scene.

Checks on Wednesday in Warri indicated that the second phase of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state, which has commenced today, appeared dead on arrival.

Commercial tricyclists and minibus drivers took over the streets in their number as early as 6:00 a.m transporting commuters from one point to another.

At Igbudu Market and Hausa Quarters, it was business as usual as a huge crowd with no observance of the social distancing order gathered buying and selling with gridlock taking over the Warri/Sapele road.

Security operatives made of local vigilance group and policemen have mounted roadblocks making brisk business off the commercial transporters.

