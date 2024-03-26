Delivering judgement, Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The defendant’s testimony is inconsistent. I hereby find him guilty.”

“I hereby recommend mercy by the Kano State Governor on behalf of the convict.”

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, the Attorney-General of Kano State, Haruna Dederi, had informed the court that the convict committed the offence on September 16, 2022, at Janbulo Quarters Kano.

He said on the same date, at about 9 p.m., the convict stabbed the deceased with a knife in her house situated at Janbulo Quarters, Kano, for an undisclosed reason.

“The victim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano, where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution presented six witnesses to prove their case against the defendant and four exhibits.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Muhummad Dan’azumi, presented the defendant to defend himself, one other witness, and five exhibits. Dan’azumi urged the court to recommend the defendant for a prerogative of mercy pursuant to Section 313 of the ACJL.

In his testimony, Frank said, ” I didn’t kill Ummulkhulsum intentionally but stabbed her in self-defence after she grabbed my testes.” He pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in its judgement.