Police arraign Chinese for allegedly killing lover in Kano

KANO State police command has arraigned a Chinese identified as Mr Geng at a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Nomansland in Kano over the killing of his ex-lover, Ummulkulsum Buhari.

The police charged Geng with a one-count charge of culpable homicide in the killing of the 23-year-old graduate of Kampala University, Uganda, according to police spokesman, SP Haruna Kiyawa.

The Chinese was alleged to have killed Ummukulsum at her Kuntau residence in the Janbullo general area of Kano metropolis.

The development happened at about 7:00p.m. last Friday when the accused reportedly found his way to the home of the late Ummukulsum and stabbed her to death.

Ummukulsum was said to be a graduate of Agriculture Science from Kampala University, Uganda, and after graduating, she was undergoing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State.

