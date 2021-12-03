Kano APC crisis deepens, as Shekarau, Barau, others petition IGP

Certain federal lawmakers in the National Assembly from Kano State have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman over the attack on the campaign office of the Senator representing Kano North, Jubrin Barau.

The campaign office was torched on Thursday in what was perceived as a reaction to the November 30 judgement of the FCT High Court which sacked the executives of the faction of the APC loyal to the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The petition which was signed by two Senators and four members of the House of Representatives from Kano state alleged that Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, chairman of the APC faction loyal to the state governor and some of Governor Ganduje’s aides instigated the attack.

Those who signed the petition included, former governor and Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau; his counterpart from Kano North, Senator Barau and four members of the House of Representatives : Nasiru Abdua, Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, Shaaban Sharada and Haruna Isa Dederi.

The petition read in part:”You will recall that on November 30, an FCT High Court had delivered judgement in a suit concerning the Kano APC congresses and the said judgement did not go down with those who lost in the case.

” Regrettably, however, instead of fighting their cause through due legal process, these frustrated elements resorted to carrying out the criminal acts mentioned above.

We have been reliably informed, which information we verily believe to be true and correct that through the night of December 1 to the early morning of December 2, 2021, Abdullahi Abbas, former chairman of APC and five others together with some other well armed thugs organized and set ablaze the campaign office of Senator Barau and attempted to kill those they met at the scene.

“They also tried to burn our party office located along Zaria Road and kill or inflict bodily harm to its occupants. They also passed by our respective residences with armed thugs chanting war songs in attempt to unleash violence on law abiding citizens.”

While appealing to the IGP to use his good offices to ensure their protection, they alerted the nation that loyalists of Governor Ganduje be held responsible should anything happen to us and our supporters.

“In the circumstances, therefore, we hereby write to request you, sir to use your good offices to thoroughly investigate this matter with a view to bringing everyone involved to book and forestall any further breakdown of law and order as well as prevent reprisal attacks.

“Their hope is to see reprisal attacks from our side so as to turn Kano into a killing field. In spite of the threats and provocations, however, as responsible leaders, we shall continue to be law abiding, hoping that you will address our complaint as appropriate,” they appealed to the IGP.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…