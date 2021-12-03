Oyo to spend N43.1bn on Iseyin-Ogbomoso road

The Oyo State government has approved the construction of 76.7kilometres Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomosho road for N43.1billion.

State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Professor Dahud Sangodoyin disclosed this approval while briefing journalists at the end of the state executive council meeting held on Friday.

Speaking, Sangodoyin said the project would be paid directly from the coffers of the state government.

Accompanied at the briefing by his Information, Culture and Tourism, counterpart, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the Works and Transport Commissioner said the project is to be delivered in 13months.

He explained that the government would advance the payment of 30 per cent of the project cost by next week when the contractors are mobilised to the site while another 20 per cent payment would be made in January 2022.

Sangodoyin said that the government hoped to achieve at least 75 per cent project completion before next July.

He said, “Today, at the 14th Meeting of the Executive Council of Oyo state, we approved the award of the construction of Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso road, which is 76.7kilometres.

“The road is split into two because we want the road to be completed on time and also to have quality construction and ensure that it’s done within 13months.

“The first half is from Iseyin where we have the Ansar-deen mosque at Atori road junction to Apewo village which is about 38.1kms.

“Then the other half is from Apewo village to Randa, Ogbomosho which is about 38.57km.

“For these two roads, we have two bridges, one each on the halves of the roads.

“The total value for the road is about N43.1bn. The first half is N20billion, while the other half is about N23.1billion. In total, it is N43.1billion.

“The commencement date is immediate as the government will give an advance payment of 30 per cent to the contractor and in January 2022, we will also advance them another 20 per cent so that they must have done almost 75 per cent of the job before they request for any other payment from the government.

“Don’t forget, we are trying to work and expedite the project during this dry season so that before we get to June/July the substantial part of the work would have been concluded on the road.

“So, the first part of the road is awarded to Messrs Kopek Construction and the second part is awarded to Messrs Kremborg Construction limited. These two contractors will be mobilised as soon as the award is made next week and they will hit the ground and start the job.”

Speaking on the funding of the project, Sangodoyin said “it is directly funded by the state government.

“The government, remember, had a supplementary budget sometimes in August for which we had a loan called the DCCI loan. We are utilising this DCCI facility for the project.”

