Kalu resumes duty at Senate after release from prison

Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia-APC), on Tuesday, resumed duty at the senate by attending plenary after his release from Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

Kalu, who represents Abia North pledged better days for his constituents while speaking with newsmen shortly after his arrival at the National Assembly Complex.

The lawmaker, who was a former governor of Abia, said that his goal was to complete the task he had not attended to in the last six months.

ALSO READ: World Bank begins 5th support mission to review APPEALS project implementation

“There is hope. A lot of things still needed to be done. You people should allow me to go and do the job I have not done for my constituency,” he said.

He noted that his constituents still believed in him because on his track record as a governor.

“They know I was action governor and I am going to be action senator; so there is no problem.

“My constituency and Nigerians, we need to focus our agenda to them. Let’s keep hope alive and see what the future brings,” he said.

He, however, expressed appreciation to God for the release.

Kalu was sentenced to 12 years in prison for N7.65 billion fraud by a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Mohammed Idris on Dec. 5, 2019.

The judgement was, however, set aside by a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court leading to his release.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Why Schools Must Remain Shut For Now ― Minister

PARENTS and school children anxious for reopening schools will have to wait a little more as the Federal Government on Monday insisted that the schools remain shut for now. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, speaking on Monday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 news briefing described as fake news timetables purported released from the Ministry of Education on the conduct of West African Examination Council examinations being circulated on the social media… Read full story

After Pressure From Govs, Buhari Delays Gazetting Of Executive Order On Autonomy For State Legislatures, Judiciary

Pressured by state governors, President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to delay the gazetting of Executive Order 10, which he recently signed, to grant autonomy to state legislature and judiciary… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 315 New Cases, Total Now 12,801

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 315 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 12,801… Read full story