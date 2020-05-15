Kajuru killings: el-Rufai meets with stakeholders to find lasting peace

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, on Friday held a meeting with relevant stakeholders and security agencies on the recent killings in Kajuru local government in order to find a wave of lasting peace in the area.

Speaking with Tribune Online shortly after the meeting held at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, Hon. Yakubu Umar Barde, a member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal constituency, in the green chamber urged the ethnic nationalities in Kajuru to embrace mutual trust for peace.

Barde, who is a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said governor el-Rufai is interested in bringing in the area.

el-Rufai said, “the meeting was at the instance of the security situation in Kajuru community and governor Nasir el-Rufai held stakeholders meeting with us.

“There is a need for mutual trust among ethnic groups, there will be no peace if there is no trust. The Governor asked us as major stakeholders to talk to our people on the need for peace.”

“Governor el-Rufai is taking all security measures to tackle the security situation. The governor is giving all the support to the security agencies to bring peace in the area.”

Also speaking, the state commissioner of police, Umaru Muri, said more security operatives have been deployed to the area in order to maintain peace.

Muri, however, warned the affected communities against reprisals: “we discussed a lot about the reprisal attacks in Kajuru community. We cannot relent. We are trying our best for lasting peace in Kajuru. We have mobilized more men to the affected area in Kajuru and the situation is under control.

‘My advice to the community is that reprisal attacks will not the solve the problem and we are warning the community against reprisal attacks for peace to rain,” Muri said.

On his part, District Head of Kufana, Titus Dauda, who also attended the security meeting, described it as fruitful:”We need peace in Kajuru. In Kajuru, we have Adara, Fulani, Hausa and other nationalities. We believe there will be peace ” Dauda said.

The security meeting presided over by Governor Nasir el-Rufai. Others who attended were deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Speaker Kaduna state House of Assembly, Member House of Representatives, representing Chikun/Kajuru, Hon. Umar Yakubu Barde, state security chiefs, among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE