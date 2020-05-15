Kwara govt blames rise in COVID-19 cases on influx of travellers into Ilorin

Kwara State government has attributed the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state to the influx of people from Lagos and North Western states to Ilorin, the state capital, despite the ban on interstate travels.

Speaking with journalists during an inspection visit to the Sobi Specialist Hospital’s Isolation Centre in Ilorin on Friday, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said that 11 of the index cases at the isolation centre are travellers from Lagos and north-west states who were intercepted by security operatives deployed to enforce the ban on interstate travels.

He expressed delight that community transmission of COVID-19 has not set in Kwara State.

He said the government would continue to mount surveillance to prevent travellers from other states from gaining entrance into the state.

The governor, who commended the security agencies for rising to the occasion urged them to do more in order to stop the spread of the disease in the state.

In her remarks, the team leader of the front line doctors treating COVID-19 patients in the state, Dr Lambe Oladeji expressed satisfaction with the personal protection equipment (PPE) provided for them by the state government.

He assured the governor of the commitment of the team to giving COVID-19 patient the best care.

