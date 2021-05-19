Kaduna unrest: FG invites Wabba and el-Rufai

By Muhammad Sabiu and Soji Eze Fagbemi - Kaduna
FG invites Wabba

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has is set to meet with the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba and Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State over the ongoing strike action by the congress.

To this end, a letter of invitation was sent to the two parties over the trade dispute.

This was contained in a statement issued by Charles Akpan Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations on Wednesday.

The letter to the warring parties stated that the conciliation emergency meeting will hold by 11 am on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the office of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

The Minister further directed the two parties to maintain the status quo AnteBellum pending the resolution of the issues in contention.

The letter separately addressed to both the Governor of Kaduna State and the President of the NLC reads in part:

“Sequel to the strike prompted by the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) one of the federations of Trade Unions in Nigeria, and the subsequent withdrawal of work and services in almost all public sector establishments and institutions in Kaduna State, including but not limited to the essential services in electricity, water and health, which has consequently resulted and inflicted huge damage and loss to the economy and well-being and even loss of lives to the people of Kaduna State in the last three days.

“I am therefore constrained in the exercise of my powers as the Minister of Labour and Employment, under the Trade Disputes Act, CAP. T8, Laws of Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004; to invite you and your top officials to the emergency trade dispute conciliation meeting.”

The letter emphasized further, “ between the transition period for the meeting, you are please requested to maintain the status quo AnteBellum this dispute so that the enabling climate for the resolution of the issues in dispute will not be hindered by the creation of new issues.”

