Poverty reduction: FG inaugurates Multi-sectoral Committee on NHGSFP

Ongoing efforts to reduce the poverty level across the country gained a boost, as Federal Government on Wednesday inaugurated the Multi-sectoral Committee of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq tasked all the Committee members on the need to join the national assignment of eradicating poverty and creating wealth through the various social investment programmes especially the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

Members of the Multi-Sectoral Committee include: representatives of Federal Ministries of Education, Finance, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development, Health Industry, Trade and Investment, Women Affairs, National Bureau of Statistics and the Universal Basic Education Commission.

The Minister who was represented by the Chairman of the Committee and National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programmes, Dr Umar Bindir stressed the need for synergy in various areas of expertise to strengthen the programme.

“This ministry is dedicated to job creation and poverty eradication. The success of this committee will be its ability to alleviate poverty through the school feeding of Junior Primary School pupils.

“The enrollment of school children is increased as a result of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, therefore, I urge you to work together with other stakeholders to participate in this program.”

In her remarks, the NHGSFP Team Lead, Aisha Digil explained that the programme was designed as a collaborative effort between the tiers of government to boost nutritional status, encourage enrollment and school attendance as well as promote local economic activities.

“From the set objectives, the programme cuts across health, education, agriculture, economy and employment. Therefore, it is important that we utilize a multi sectoral approach in planning and implementation.

This means working with colleagues from the relevant ministries to jointly achieve the core objectives of the program.”

The Terms of Reference to the committee include: identifying and facilitating the implementation of relevant activities within their respective MDAs as synchronized with the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, make recommendations and input to promote activities of the NHGSFP and maintain relations between State Multi-Sectoral Working Group and State counterparts on NHGSF.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. FG inaugurates Multi-sectoral Committee on NHGSFP ; FG inaugurates Multi-sectoral Committee on NHGSFP ; FG inaugurates Multi-sectoral Committee on NHGSFP ; FG inaugurates Multi-sectoral Committee on NHGSFP.