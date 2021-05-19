Wike condemns poor funding of security agencies

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has condemned the inadequate funding of security agencies in Nigeria saying it is regrettable that adequate budgetary allocation for the security agencies in Nigeria has not been given top priority.

The governor made his position known when the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba paid a courtesy visit to him at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Governor Wike said most budgetary allocation is made for things that do not matter because issues as important as security have not been taken seriously.

“We budget for things that don’t matter. This is because we have not taken security issues seriously. Security is not only about purchasing equipment, there is a training of personnel and good intelligence.”

He stressed that when government strengthens the intelligence capability of the police and other state apparatuses most crimes can be nipped in the bud.

Wike reiterated that his administration was poised to continue to support the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, that have been working tirelessly to secure lives and property in the state.

He explained that support given to slain officers of the Nigeria Army, Police and Nigeria Civil Defence and Safety Corp in the state was to boost their morale in the fight against crime and criminality.

The governor said he has consistently advised every Commissioner of Police posted to the state to dedicate their time to fight crime, kidnapping and dissociate themselves from politics.

He also noted that one of the reasons why politicians fail to perform in office and detach themselves from the people is because security agencies help rig them into power against the will of the people.

“It is incumbent on us to support the security agencies because if we don’t support our security men, we can’t govern without security,” he urged.

Speaking further, the Governor reiterated that Rivers State would not be part of any secessionist agenda and would not be deterred by nefarious activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to him, IPOB can pursue their aspiration elsewhere but leave Rivers State out of their activities.

The governor also charged the Acting IGP to make a difference, sanitise the police, fight criminality and create the required climate for the conduct of the 2023 general election.

In his remark, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, said he was in the state for the launch of “Operation Restore Peace” in the South-South region of the country.

The IGP noted that lately some groups including the IPOB had applied a rather brutish method in their agitations and killed security personnel, which would not be tolerated anymore.

Baba thanked Governor Wike for the financial donation to the slain police officers in the state and other levels of supports that have strengthened the capacity of the state command of the police to do its job.

The Acting IGP, who was accompanied by Commissioners of Police from Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states, said if other State governors emulate Governor Wike in providing logistic support for the police, the county would benefit immensely from better policing.

