Yahaya Bello nominates 3 commissioner-designates to state assembly

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has forwarded the names of three Commissioners-designate to the Kogi State House of Assembly for screening and approval.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed disclosed that the nominees include former Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, (Kogi West) Dr Zakeri Usman and Engr. Mohammed Abdulmutallab from Dekina and Okene Local Government Areas respectively.

Fanwo had earlier resigned his appointment to contest the Yagba West House of Representatives ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost at the primary poll.

It was also gathered that Dr Usman, if confirmed by the assembly, will replace the former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Haruna Audu who was removed by the Governor from office in April 2022, over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Meanwhile, Abdulmutallab will also be replacing Engr. Abubakar Ohere who resigned to pursue his senatorial ambition.

Ohere emerged the Senatorial candidate of the APC for the Kogi Central Senatorial seat and would be slugging it out with Barr. Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the candidate of the main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

