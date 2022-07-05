Yahaya Bello nominates 3 commissioner-designates to state assembly

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Yahaya Bello Commissioner state,national minimum wage for Kogi workers, Bello signs 2022 budget, We are working, Bello appoints Runsewe, Kogi road projects, poor vulnerable persons, Kogi 2021 budget, letter of recognition, Gov Bello reconstitutes council, Bello sets up committee, Governors receive N1 billion each, immunise, children, Kogi , service commission, Kogi, KIRS chairman, health workers, Kogi, local government elections, KOSIEC, Kogi, ongoing projects, EPA, Kogi, economic recovery stimulus fund, APC, Ondo, COVID-19: Kogi govt plans house to house testing, Confluence University, Kogi Council of Information
Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has forwarded the names of three Commissioners-designate to the Kogi State House of Assembly for screening and approval.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed disclosed that the nominees include former Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, (Kogi West) Dr Zakeri Usman and Engr. Mohammed Abdulmutallab from Dekina and Okene Local Government Areas respectively.

Fanwo had earlier resigned his appointment to contest the Yagba West House of Representatives ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost at the primary poll.

It was also gathered that Dr Usman, if confirmed by the assembly, will replace the former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Haruna Audu who was removed by the Governor from office in April 2022, over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Meanwhile, Abdulmutallab will also be replacing Engr. Abubakar Ohere who resigned to pursue his senatorial ambition.

Ohere emerged the Senatorial candidate of the APC for the Kogi Central Senatorial seat and would be slugging it out with Barr. Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the candidate of the main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

You might also like
Latest News

MNCHW 2022: Ebonyi govt begins vaccination to reduce maternal, child morbidity,…

Latest News

No meaningful development without infrastructures in key sectors ― Yahaya Bello

Latest News

Kogi gov signs VAPP bill into law

Latest News

Egungun festival: Don’t allow mischief-makers to use your wards in causing breach of…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More