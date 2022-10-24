KADMAM strategizes to boost access to healthcare delivery in Kaduna 

The Kaduna State Accountability Maternal New-born and Child Accountability Mechanism (KADMAM) with support from Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development (LISDEL), has conducted the first phase of activities aimed at boosting access to primary health care in Kaduna State.

This is in a bid to boost the operations of the Kaduna State Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) Accountability Framework by implementing some of the advocacy activities identified in the developed work plan.

BHCPF as an important provision of the National Health Act (2014) is an innovative financing mechanism established by the Act to improve delivery and access to primary health care in Nigeria.

Speaking at a one-day advocacy engagements with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health and other partners in the state on Monday , the Co-Chairman (CSO) of KADMAM, Mallam Mustapha Jumare outlined the importance of establishing and operationalizing effective accountability mechanisms, structures and tools to track implementation of the BHCPF in the state.

According to him, the activities will ensure the full implementation of the BHCPF, as well as transparency and efficient management of the fund.

In her opening remarks, Kaduna State Commissioner of Health, Amina Mohammed Baloni explained that, health been the business of all, need more voices and contributions from various stakeholders to achieve the said objective.

She hinted that Primary Healthcare, being the tier of health that 80% of the population access, should therefore be effectively improved for the betterment of citizens of the state.





She called on CSOs and the media to improve understanding of Nigerian health system towards optimization of Primary Healthcare Service delivery and health advocacy in Kaduna state.