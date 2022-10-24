Nigerian youths urged not to see politics as profession

Nigerian youths have been charged not to see politics as a profession but to instead channel their strengths into other various sectors of society and trades.

This advice was given by the Group Chairman of Ojulowo Omoluabi Empire Holdings, Victor Eniola Mark during his decoration as Senator of the Junior Chambers International (JCI), the highest honour of the organisation.

The realtor said governance will not be successful if there are no professionals working in the different ministries and agencies for the smooth running of the economy.

Mark said he would not be bothered if various industries have enough youths to drive the Nigerian workforce while appealing to youths to subject themselves to quality training, saying only through that can anyone achieve good success.

“I have always enjoined young people below the age of 40 years to always train and develop themselves. We all have the responsibility to develop ourselves because we owe our future that much.

“A lot of people talk about young people taking positions in government, but while I do not necessarily chastise those who do so, I will say you should first take leadership positions in the business. If you haven’t led 20, 30, 60, 100, 500 people and so on, how do you want to lead ten million and so on? We will only be deceiving ourselves.

“The few professionals that we have now are on the ‘japa’ mission, escaping to other countries but we must know that no one will clean our mess for us,” Mark added.

