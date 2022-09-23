K.O. Latunji: Passing of a titan

CHIEF Karimu Oladele Latunji would have turned 92 years old today but he died exactly a week ago. So, instead of a birthday party, the eighth day fidau prayer and reception will be held for him today in Ibadan. Though he lived to a good old age, the passing of KO Latunji is painful because of his unalloyed commitment to the development of his fatherland. With his death, Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole have lost a man who staunchly stood on the side of the truth at all times. Latunji, a lawyer, businessman, technocrat and politician, was born on September 23, 1930 in Ibadan. He attended N.A. Olubadan School from 1939-1946 for his elementary education. He had his secondary education at Ibadan Grammar School from 1949 to 1954. He continued his education at Holborn College of Law and Commerce in London between 1958 and 1960. At the same time, he was an external student of the University of London in 1960.

He was called to the English bar in July 1962 and enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria on October 4, 1962. As a Barrister and Solicitor, Chief Latunji had a stint in legal practice from 1962 to 1963 with Chief Ayo Rosiji. He later worked with Chief Kola Daisi before founding his own outfit, KO Latuniji and Co, an Ibadan-based firm of legal practitioners. He was an apostle of equity, justice and fairness. As a lawyer, Latunji deployed his God-given talent in defending the poor and the lowly. He used everything he had to ensure the enforcement of the rights of people irrespective of their background. On many fronts, he passionately and altruistically served Nigeria and, indeed, humanity. From the industrial to the political and economic fronts, he showcased great love for the country and the Yoruba race by bringing his wealth of experience to bear on different sectors where he served his fatherland dutifully and diligently.

He was a member of the sub-committee on privatisation and commercialisation of NITEL (1990-1991); member, implementation committee on partial commercialisation of Federal Housing Authority (1990 – 1991); member of the sub-committee for the privatisation of the Telecommunication Industry (1991-1992) and Chairman, Nigerite Limited (1992-1995). He was also a Director, Fountain Trust Securities Limited; member, Transaction Monitoring Committee of the National Council on Privatisation and a Director in Odu’a Investment Company Limited. Chief Latunji made remarkable impacts when he served as a member of the standing committee and member of the Ibadan City Council in 1973. He was the Chairman of Governing Council of Ad-Din International Group of Schools, from which he received a special award in 2004.

An advocate of politics of development rather than politics of bile, Chief Latunji, despite his membership of the NCNC, which was in opposition to the then Action Group of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, said, in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, that the free primary education policy of Chief Awolowo, was the best thing that had happened to the Yoruba race in Nigerian history. “Chief Obafemi Awolowo was a visionary leader who brought the concept of free primary education to the then Western Region which other leaders equally emulated in their regions. Many eminent Nigerians today benefited from that singular policy – which has today changed the destiny of many Nigerians,” he said in the interview. He described Chief Awolowo as a frontline leader who had single handedly contributed more than any Nigerian to the development of Yoruba race and indeed Nigeria. He added that Chief Awolowo was a true African and Nigerian leader, who brought light through the first television station in Africa, the Western Nigeria Television.

He noted that other developmental projects initiated by Chief Awolowo include the establishment of the first stadium in Nigeria (Liberty Stadium at Ibadan), Ikeja and Ibadan industrial estates and the establishment of what is today known as the Odu’a conglomerate. “He brought so many innovations that are still benefitting the Yoruba race and indeed Nigeria,” Chief Latunji said passionately. His industry and humaneness were amply rewarded by several organizations and communities. He was conferred with the title of the Osi Bamofin of Ibadanland, Bobagunwa Olorunda-Abba and the distinguished membership award in recognition of his exemplary character and absolute love and commitment to Borokini Club, Ibadan. On the social side, he was a past president of “The House” Ibadan; past president Ibadan Social Group; Patron, Ibadan Youth Front and Patron, “Challenge Club”. He was married to a Briton, Mrs. Joselyn Lloyd Latunji. The union was blessed with great children.

