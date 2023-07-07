The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has berated the All Progressive Congress (APC) Concerned Group for insinuating that the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu is partial.

In a statement signed by JUSUN Chairman in the State, Comrade Jimoh Musa Alonge, the union asked the aggrieved individuals to appeal against such order rather than maligning the person of the Chief Judge.

The statement in part read; “Our attention has been drawn to the purported write-up by some unpatriotic citizen by name “CONCERN APC STAKEHOLDERS” against the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu on the above subject matter.

“It is not in our character to respond to issues of this nature most especially when it has to do with politics and politicians.

“I wish to inform the so-called petitioners that Nasarawa State Judiciary is an independent arm of Nasarawa State Government so it does not receive orders from individuals or groups of persons.

“That the integrity of Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu has been tested and trusted not only in Nasarawa State and the Judiciary in particular but the country at large.

“To my knowledge, any court of competent jurisdiction has the powers to either grant or deny order as prayed by litigants, more also Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu the Hon. Chief Judge of Nasarawa State is not a magician to know whether or not another court of the same Jurisdiction has granted an order on the same case filed before her.

“To my greatest dismay, some persons maliciously drag the name of my lord to the public domain trying to paint her black and tarnish her image which she builds for many years.

“I also want to bring to your notice that Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu is not a politician and does not belong to any political party, but she relates to every responsible family in and outside the State irrespective of their political, cultural affiliations or social status.

“The Petitioner should equally note that justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu, the Hon. Chief Judge of the Nasarawa State is not the 1st Chief Judge to be appointed Amirul Hajj in the state, her predecessors also occupied the same position before her appointment. In fact Justice Aisha was the Amirul Hajj of the year 2022, whose ORDER did she grant before the appointment?

“The petitioner should have seek an appeal of my lord’s order in the appellant court if he has locus instead of embarrassing himself by bringing this to the public domain. This has clearly shown that the Petitioner is a novice and does not know the law of the land.

“Henceforth, the petitioner should know that whenever a decision is reached in a court and he is not satisfied with the outcome, he shouldn’t go to the public with frivolous complaint or petition rather he should take the right steps by going to appropriate court to challenge that discussion.

“Lastly, the Petitioner should note that my lord Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu the Hon Chief Judge of Nasarawa State does not have interest on who becomes the Speaker of the 7th Assembly, but my lord is ready to work with the leadership of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.”

