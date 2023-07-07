The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, located in Lokoja, has approved the withdrawal of 313 students due to poor academic performance in the first semester of the 2022/2023 academic session.

This decision was made after reviewing the report of the Academic Board Central Result Verification Committee during a meeting held on June 22, 2023, at the 200 Twin Lecture Theater, Main Campus, Lokoja.

Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, the Rector of the Polytechnic, chaired the meeting and stated that the withdrawal was necessary to maintain high academic standards and cultivate exceptional academic representatives.

Dr Usman expressed his gratitude to the Chairman and members of the Central Result Verification Committee, as well as the entire Academic Board, for their ongoing support and dedication to upholding academic excellence.

He urged the Deans of Schools, Heads of Departments, and Units to provide reliable leadership at all times.

Furthermore, Dr Usman advised the students to utilize the available learning facilities effectively. He also encouraged them to abide by the law and refrain from engaging in any social vices both on and off campus.

