JUST IN: SGF Boss Mustapha goes into isolation as family members test positive for COVID-19

Some members of the family of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Boss Mustapha, have tested positive for the virus.

He announced this in a statement that he personally issued in Abuja on Sunday night.

The SGF informed that they tested positive on Saturday and are presently asymptomatic.

According to him, both himself and wife, however, tested negative.

He said in the statement: “I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening.

“Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.

“My wife and I tested negative but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities.

“I would like to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states.

“Please stay safe and protect yourself. Adhere to all public health and safety measures so that we do not lose the gains we have made in the fight against COVID-19.

“As a family, we covet your prayers. Please take responsibility for yourself and protect our country!”

