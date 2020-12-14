5 feared dead in Delta auto crash

A fatal auto crash along Asaba/Kwale Expressway, Delta State has reportedly left five persons dead and scores injured.

The accident, as gathered late Sunday, occurred close to Ossisa, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state.

A witness, Joshua Nduka, told journalists that the accident occurred when a Mazda vehicle coming from the Kwale axis of the road had a head-on collision with a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to a popular transport company in the state.

The source said a diversion on the road due to ongoing construction, had forced commuters going to and from Asaba to take one way.

Though the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, could not immediately confirm the crash when contacted late Sunday.

The Deputy Sector Commander and Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta State Command, Mr Bakare Fatai Adesina, was quoted as saying through a text that: “They called me from the call centre in Abuja about it. But I did not confirm the number of casualties.”

