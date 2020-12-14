Customs intercept 73 guns concealed under bags of rice in Kebbi State

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Sunday midnight revealed that it’s men have intercepted 73 locally manufactured guns concealed under Bags of rice along Yauri, Zamare waterside in Kebbi State, Nigeria.

In a statement issued Sunday midnight by the NCS Spokesman, DC Joseph Attah, the Service stated that three persons have been arrested in connection with the illegal seizure.

According to the statement, “Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit Zone B, on information patrol along Yauri, Zamare waterside in Kebbi State, intercepted a truck loaded with locally produced rice with some sacks concealed under the rice.

“Upon careful examination, the bags were found to contain 73 locally manufactured guns and 891 cartridges.

Three persons were immediately arrested and are being detained while the preliminary investigation is ongoing.

“Controller of FOU, Zone B, Hamisu Albashir describes the feat as a signal to all those who may be planning to bring any harmful item into the country through the Zone B.

“He called on members of the public, especially, border community dwellers to provide credible information for effective border security.”

