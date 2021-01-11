JUST IN: Prof Oyedamola Oke emerges LASU VC, to act for 45 days

Prof Oyedamola Oke has emerged Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo.

He is elected for the new role on Monday by the university’s Senate at its emergency meeting held at the instance of the Lagos State governor, and visitor to the university, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor had given them the directive to do the election after he cancelled the initial selection process of a new vice-chancellor to succeed Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun whose five-year single tenure ended today, Monday.

Prof Oke, who until his new assignment the deputy vice-chancellor of the university in charge of administration with 61 votes defeated his colleague, deputy vice-chancellor in-charge of Academics, Prof Wahab Elias who polled 51 votes in the election.

His appointment has since been ratified by the governing council of the university and he is expected to act for 45 days pending the appointment of a substantive ninth vice-chancellor for the university.

