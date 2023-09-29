One of the suspects fingered in the death of singer, Mohbad, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, also known as Adam Larry has been arrested by the Nigerian Police.

A statement made available by the force PPRO of Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that the socialite whose names have been on the lips of many Nigerians since the death of Mohbad is now in custody.

Tribune Online had reported that Larry was under pressure by his family to return to Nigeria following calls from many over his alleged involvement in circumstances that led to the death of the singer.

He was said to have been invited by the Police three days ago and was warned to turn himself in or be declared wanted at the expiration of a three-day ultimatum.

Larry, according to Hundeyin, is in currently in custody and assisting in the ongoing investigation into what led to the death of Mohbad, a former member of Marilian Music founded by Naira Marley, another suspect who is being expected to return to Nigeria for questioning.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study





Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…