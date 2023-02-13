Israel Arogbonlo

Nigeria Police Force has detained the presiding pastor of House on the Rock (Abuja chapter), Pastor Uche Aigbe, for carrying an AK-47 on the pulpit.

The clergyman was arrested Monday by the Intelligence Response Team, Force Intelligence Bureau, Garki, Abuja.

TRIBUNE ONLINE had reported Aigbe caused a stir on Sunday when he mounted the pulpit carrying an AK 47 rifle during the second service, which frequently has a high turnout of the congregation who come from different parts of the FCT.

According to reports, one Inspector Musa Audu handed his rifle to Aigbe.

In latest development, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Command, Sadiq Abubakar, made a recommendation to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to dismiss the police officer, Inspector Audu for violating the police extant laws.

