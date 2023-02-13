Bola Badmus

A South-West group, Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), has urged Nigerian youths to promote peace in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections and make it free and devoid of violence, urging them to come out en mass to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Leader of the group, Comrade Eric Oluwole, made the call on Monday in Lagos, saying that one of the objectives of the group was to organise masses based plan to mobilise Nigerians against violence before, during and after the elections.

Oluwole, while making the call at a press conference tagged: “Youth Awake Now (YAN), which took place in the Onigbongbo area of the state and attended by other leaders of the group, said it was high time for the Nigerian youths to speak with one voice irrespective of their socio-economic, ethnic, religious or political background.

This was just as he charged President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reissue the old notes in large quantities back to the Nigerian economy to cushion the effect of scarcity, ahead of the general elections.