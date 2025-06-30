Latest NewsPolitics

JUST IN: PDP returns Anyanwu as national secretary

Osaretin Osadebamwen
Newly reinstated PDP National Secretary, Anyawu smiling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reinstated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the substantive National Secretary of the Party.

Speaking to journalists after the NEC meeting held in Abuja on Monday, the PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, said the National Executive Committee (NEC) in session unanimously endorsed the return of Senator Anyanwu.

Damagum further revealed that the 101st NEC meeting has been scheduled for July 23 to finalise arrangements for the upcoming national convention.

Details later…

