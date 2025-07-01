Letters

Fair-weather politicians and misplaced priorities

By: John R. Jimoh

Politicians moving in droves to the ruling party signifies that they lack principles and or an agenda for the people. They are naturally more concerned with safeguarding their own interests than with serving their country or the interests of the masses.

Chief MKO Abiola had a blueprint for the poor masses he tagged, “Farewell to poverty.” This blueprint and how he planned to execute this noble vision have been buried with him.

Those perceived as progressives have transformed into tyrants, oppressing the poor through bad policies, and show very little or no concern about worsening poverty in the last two years. With an ailing health sector, a whopping N39 billion has been sunk into the building of an International Conference Centre. This development has been making the headlines. This is a misplaced priority that is leaving gaping wounds in the health and education sectors.

John R. Jimoh, Aseese, Mowe, Ogun State.

