2027: Dapo Sarumi, other Lagos PDP chieftains back Atiku’s coalition

Leaders and members of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Chief Dapo Sarumi, have declared their resolve to enter into a coalition with other political parties and organisations being packaged by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and others.

They stated that such a coalition is necessary to redeem the country’s drifting fortunes and democratic aberrations, reclaim Lagos, and restore its excellence by 2027.

The party faithful, under the aegis of Lagos State PDP Concerned Leaders and Members, drawn from across the 20 local government areas in the state, made this known in a six-point communiqué, a copy of which was made available to newsmen.

The meeting was held at Ire Akari Estate, Isolo, and convened by Hon. Ramon Owokoniran, Otunba Okanlawon, Chief Onita Coker, and Dr. Lekan Lawal.

Other signatories to the communiqué include Hon. Kayode Jacobs, Babatunde Olanrewaju, Barrister Kehinde Oshinowo, Chief Baba Jegede, Dr. Babs Akinlolu, Barrister Niran Akinsanya, and Akeem Kolawole Olanrewaju.

The concerned leaders and members, while lamenting the current leadership crisis within the party, affirmed that the situation was a clear indication that the PDP is gravely ailing and, therefore, in urgent need of sincere intervention by concerned stakeholders.

According to the communiqué, the party’s leadership “has, from all indications, been hijacked by extraneous forces,” and based on this, “a clear direction must be sought by well-intentioned party leaders and members to ensure that the party does not waste the time and resources of members who are genuinely willing to contest political offices in service of our fatherland.”

The group expressed strong support for the proposed coalition, named the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), for which registration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already been applied.

They noted that the PDP, in its current state, lacks the capacity to stand alone in the 2027 general elections without forming coalitions, alliances, or collaborations.

Furthermore, they stated that the Lagos chapter of the PDP, in particular, is ill-equipped to face the 2027 elections without forging deep and strategic relationships with other political parties and well-meaning organisations.

They insisted that such collaboration is necessary to redeem Nigeria’s failing fortunes, correct its democratic distortions, and, more critically, to reclaim Lagos and restore its lost glory.

The communiqué read in part:

“That the party, as it is today, lacks the capacity to stand alone to face the 2027 elections without coalition, alliance, or collaboration.

“That also, Lagos PDP in particular cannot face the 2027 elections without deep and strong relationships with other political parties and well-meaning organisations.

“That we resolve to go into the coalition to redeem our country’s drifting fortunes and democratic aberrations, and more importantly, to take back our Lagos and restore her excellence.

“From our resolve as shown above, we remain PDP members, but are very sympathetic to COALITION as the way forward and pledge our commitment to every democratic action that will bring POWER TO THE PEOPLE.”

