(JUST IN): Opposition parties’ lawmakers hold close-door meeting on Buhari’s impeachment

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Federal lawmakers drawn from various opposition parties are currently holding close-door meetings over the ravaging insecurity challenges across the country.

At the National Assembly, Senators drawn from the opposition parties are meeting separately while members of the House of Representatives drawn from other minority parties are holding separately.

After the meetings, all the Senators and members of the House of Representatives are expected to harmonise positions before making public their resolutions.

Recall that the aggrieved Senators had on Wednesday staged a walk-out from the plenary to protest against the unabated security challenges facing the country.

Details later…

