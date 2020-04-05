JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa gov’s aide

Some gunmen in the late hours of Saturday invaded the country home of the Special Adviser to the Governor of Nasarawa State on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Mr John Waje Mamman, in Dari, Konkona Local Government Area of the state and abducted him.

A source who confirmed the abduction to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said it took place at about 9 p.m. on Saturday when Mamman alongside his associates in the community were said to be relaxing in his compound as a result of unfriendly weather.

According to him, the kidnappers surrounded his house and started shooting sporadically which made Mamman and his friends scamper for safety.

The source, however, said luck ran out against one of the suspected kidnappers as he was nabbed by some members of the community before Maman was whisked away.

As of Sunday, the SA was still being held hostage by his abductors in an unknown location.

Our correspondent reports that the abductors were yet to contact the family nor have they made a ransom demand.

Efforts to speak with the authority of the state Police command as at the time of filing this report proved abortive.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: How We Will Celebrate Palm Sunday ― Catholic Bishop

His Grace, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, will be celebrating a private Palm Sunday Mass (without a congregation) to be held at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Garki Area 3. The mass will begin at 8am on Sunday… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Commences Process To Distribute 70,000 Metric Tons Of Food Items

Following the lockdown across some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and it’s resultant effect on the vulnerable population, President Muhammadu Buhari granted approval to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to release 70,000 Metric Tons of assorted food items from the National… Read full story

Fiction, Faction And Presidential Marabouts As COVID-20

In discussing the above, permit me to begin from a seemingly intangible occurrence that happened during the week that just ended. Yoruba Waka music genre singer, Salawa Abeni caused a stir on the information highway last Wednesday when she released her own nude pictures on social media. The 58-year-old musician was being… Read full article

We Have No Protective Gears, We Are Paid N1,000 Allowance For Three Days, Say Policemen Guarding Ejigbo Isolation Centre

Policemen guarding the Ejigbo isolation centre in Osun State on Saturday lamented over what they described as poor welfare and lack of protective gears for the discharge of their duties. This was just as all the returnees who tested negative and not from Osun State left the isolation centre in Ejigbo on Saturday for their… Read full story

Alleged Rape In Kogi: NMA Calls For Thorough Investigation

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the relevant law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged battering and rape of Elizabeth Oyeniyi, by the Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdumumuni Danga… Read full story

We Did Not Put Ex-Presidential Aide Obono-Obla In Illegal Detention–ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practises and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has denied allegation that it put the Chairman of the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel, Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, in “malicious and illegal detention.” The agency said it was responding to the claim in a press statement issued on social media… Read full story

COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Begins Distribution Of N500m Food Items

Kaduna State government on Saturday began distribution of the N500 million worth of food items in the eight pilot local government areas of the state. The commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba disclosed this, while flagging off the distribution at Kaduna North local government which is… Read story

UPDATE: Chronic Kidney Disease Killed Enugu Health Commissioner ― Family

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Professor Anthony Ugochukwu, died of chronic kidney disease, the family of the late top government official has revealed. A statement signed by Dr. Kingsley Ugochukwu on-behalf of the deceased family which was made available to Tribune Online in Enugu on Saturday stating that the late… Read full story

COVID-19: Oyo Begins Markets Fumigation This Week

Interim Chairman, Oyo State COVID-19 task force, Professor Temitope Alonge has said the state will this week decontaminate (fumigate) markets spread across the state. As contained in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, the decontamination would be carried out using experts… Read full stor

COVID-19: Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed, Tests Negative

Unconfirmed reports have it that Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has tested negative after completing the first round of treatment for COVID-19. Though the story is trending in the social media, as at the time of filing this report, no official statement from the government unlike in the past when such… Read full story