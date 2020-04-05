COVID-19: Ekiti begins fumigation of markets, public places

As part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Ekiti State, the government has commenced disinfecting and fumigation of markets and other public places across the state.

The exercise, which commenced at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital saw places like, OkeIyinmi, through Post Office, Atikankan, Oja Bisi, Ojumose, and old garage fumigated and the exercise was supervised by officials of the state environmental services.

Speaking with newsmen, the Commissioner for Environment and chairman environmental task force on COVID-19, Mr Gbenga Agbeyo, noted that the exercise was a preventive measure geared towards curtailing the global pandemic in the state.

He added that the fumigation exercise would be extended to hospitals, schools and religious centres across the 16 local government areas of the state, saying the government would do everything possible to prevent the further spread the virus.

While encouraging people to continue obeying the stay-at-home directive, he assured the residents that the government was preparing palliatives which he said would soon be distributed to the people to cushion the effect of the hardship being experienced.

On his part, the leader of the private body who partnered the government on the exercise, Mr Ademola Popoola said the gesture was of the group’s community social responsibility.

He allayed the fears that the disinfection would have an effect on the people, saying, “it was meant only for the virus.”

