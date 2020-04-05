Enugu govt condoles with deceased Health Commissioner’s family

The Enugu State Government has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of late Commissioner for Health, Professor Anthony Ugochukwu.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Chidi Aroh, on Sunday, the state government also condoled with the entire medical community and the people of Oji River Local Government Area of the state.

Aroh stated that the state government was deeply saddened by the demise of Prof. Ugochukwu “who passed on Friday, 3rd April 2020, after a long battle with chronic kidney disease as already announced by his family”.

The Information Commissioner added that “the Enugu State Government is very proud of the various contributions made by Professor Anthony Ugochukwu in the different capacities he had served the state, particularly as Commissioner for Health, until December 2019 when he was kept out of duty due to this health challenge”.

The state government, therefore, beseeched God to grant his soul eternal rest and also “grant us all the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

